New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday said house rent allowance should not be confined to personnel below officer rank (PBOR) but extended to all in the paramilitary forces, irrespective of rank.

A bench of justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Saurabh Banerjee said they, as judges of the high court, and civilians respect the will power of those in uniformed services to stay away from their families, and directed the Centre to take necessary steps within six weeks to grant benefit of house rent allowance (HRA) to them.

The court's order came on a batch of petitions by several Group-A officers holding the ranks of assistant commandant, deputy commandant and second-in-command in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF).

The petitioners challenged central government office orders granting HRA only to PBOR in the forces for keeping their families at locations other than where they are posted.

They said that authorities failed to appreciate the nature of duties and places of postings, which on occasions do not even have basic amenities to allow them to stay with their families.

Therefore, authorities cannot deny HRA for the place where they and officers like them keep their families, the petitioners said.

The court set aside the rejection of the petitioners' request for HRA by authorities and said that "the respondents cannot be permitted to take discriminatory view for personnel of different forces deployed in common areas for grant of HRA".

"The impugned office memorandum … is hereby partly set aside with direction to the respondents that the benefit of HRA shall not be confined to only PBORs but shall be extended to all the personnel of the forces irrespective of their rank, as per their entitlement," the court said.

"Further, respondents are directed to take necessary steps within six weeks of this judgment, in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as Ministry of Finance, to grant benefit of HRA to the petitioners and similarly situate personnel with effect from passing of this judgment,” the court ordered.

Observing that the competent authority of the Seventh Pay Commission also recognised the lack of proper compensation and need of paying HRA, the court, in its 12-page order, remarked that it failed to understand why a policy discriminating within the forces should be permitted to continue when the officers spend their lives serving the nation.

The court said it also failed to understand why the Seventh Pay Commission only thought of giving parity to the PBORs of the Central Armed Police Forces at par with PBORs of defence forces while leaving behind the proposal of extending the same benefit to coy commanders that is officers of the level of assistant commandants and deputy commandants.

"It is a strange anomaly which is sought to be corrected in this petition… We fail to understand why such policy decisions discriminating within the force should be permitted to continue, especially to the officers of the force who spend their lives serving the nation," the court said.

