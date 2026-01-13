Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, on Tuesday said that the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) should not be viewed merely through the prism of profit and loss, asserting that the state-run transporter is a public service institution with a deep emotional connection with the people of the state.

Speaking to media in Shimla, Agnihotri said HRTC has completed 50 years of service and plays a critical role in the absence of adequate air and rail connectivity in the hill state.

"It is wrong to assess HRTC only on the basis of profit and loss. People share an emotional bond with this organisation. Himachal does not have sufficient air connectivity or a robust rail network, and therefore, people are largely dependent on buses," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that nearly five lakh passengers travel daily on HRTC buses across the state.

"HRTC provides as many as 28 different concessions. There are many areas where no private operator is willing to ply buses, but HRTC continues to serve those regions. From the COVID-19 period to every natural disaster, HRTC has continued its services. In such circumstances, earning profits is naturally difficult," Agnihotri said.

He clarified that whatever financial support HRTC receives comes entirely from the state government.

"This is not a commercial organisation. It is a public welfare undertaking working in the larger interest of the people," he added.

Responding to questions on the trial of electric buses recently brought to the state, Agnihotri said one electric bus has arrived on a pilot basis and is being tested across different terrains.

"The bus has been tested at 36 locations under 18 depots, including areas like Arki, Solan and Sarahan. The trial is aimed at assessing its capacity, charging feasibility and operational viability in hilly regions," he said.

Addressing confusion surrounding the HIM Card, Agnihotri said misinformation was being spread on social media.

"The existing system in HRTC will continue as it is. Employees have a separate identity card. The HIM Card is not related to travel," he clarified.

He added that cases involving police personnel would be examined separately.

"If any route is continuously incurring losses, it will be reviewed. However, it is not right to judge HRTC purely on the basis of losses," he said.

On the recent bus accident at Haripurdhar in the Sirmaur district, Agnihotri said a probe has already been ordered.

"According to preliminary information, there were 82 passengers on board, while 14 people lost their lives in the accident. Overloading appears to be a major reason. The possibility of the bus skidding due to frost on the road cannot be ruled out. The situation will become clear after the investigation," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that 148 accident-prone black spots had been identified in the state, of which 147 have already been rectified.

"Crash barriers have been installed, and regular meetings are being held on road safety. Suggestions will also be sought from unions," he said.

Rejecting allegations that HRTC routes were shut in Haripurdhar, Agnihotri said no regular bus operated on that route.

"On that day, passengers boarded the bus due to a local fair. In such situations, a demand for special buses should be made," he said.

Agnihotri said HRTC currently operates around 3,200 buses, out of which nearly 500 buses will need to be phased out.

"Buses that have completed 15 years or covered around nine lakh kilometres must be withdrawn. However, until 300 electric buses and 250 mini buses are inducted, old buses cannot be completely removed. The tender process will be initiated soon," he said.

On the Shimla Ropeway project, the Deputy Chief Minister said allowing a single tender is a decision to be taken by the Cabinet.

"Clearances from various departments took nearly five years, pushing the project cost beyond ₹500 crores. The rise in the dollar value has also impacted the cost. This is a global tender, and discussions with the company are ongoing. The tender has not been finalised yet," he said.

Agnihotri also flagged concerns over the Centre's policy allowing buses from other states to operate routes after depositing ₹3 lakhs.

"Himachal opposed this policy. The situation now is that outside-state buses are picking up passengers en route instead of from Delhi, causing losses to Himachal's buses. The right to pick up passengers lies with Himachal buses, not outside operators," he said.

He added that the state government has taken the matter to court.

"We are fighting this issue legally to protect the interests of Himachal's transport system," the Deputy Chief Minister said. (ANI)

