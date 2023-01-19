Gangtok, Jan 19 (PTI) Bhaichung Bhutia's Hamro Sikkim Party Thursday submitted a memorandum to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urging him to take up with the Centre various demands of Sikkim, including implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Bhutia met Bhagwat in Kolkata and handed over the memorandum to him and urged him to use his influence to resolve the demand for the provision of Sikkimese-Nepali and Limboo-Tamang assembly seats, besides implementation of ILP in Sikkim in the interest of national security, HSP general secretary Biraj Adhikari said in a statement here.

"It is well known that the RSS has close political and ideological affiliations with the ruling BJP and is considered as the parent organization of the ruling party," he said.

Bhagwat is slated to pay his homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birthday on January 23 in Kolkata.

Bhutia has requested the RSS chief to use his influence to resolve the issues of Sikkim as BJP is in power at the Centre, besides being a coalition partner of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in the state, Adhikari said.

HSP and Bhutia are doing everything in their power to resolve the issues but unfortunately, the state government was not doing enough to bring these demands to fruition, he added.

