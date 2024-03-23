Berhampur, Mar 23 (PTI) A huge quantity of liquor was seized at the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, police said on Saturday.

A total of 11,640 bottles of different brands, worth around Rs 25 lakh, were seized on Thursday night while being smuggled in a pickup van to Andhra Pradesh from Odisha's Ganjam district, they said.

One person, identified as P Gopi of Pati Sonapur, was arrested. The vehicle was also seized, said SP (Berhampur) Saravana Viveka M.

Along with the Lok Sabha polls, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will also vote for their assemblies.

Further investigation was going on to nab other persons suspected to be involved in the liquor smuggling, police said.

The SP that said since the model code of conduct came into force with the announcement of the polls, check-gates have been set up along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border for round-the-clock surveillance.

