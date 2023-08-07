New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Humid weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 34.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity levels oscillated between 61 per cent and 79 per cent. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, which also within normal limits.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 102. The AQI of neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Noida stood at 102, 127, 121 and 120, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

