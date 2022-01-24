Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) Allegedly humiliated by a sales executive at a showroom for his looks, a farmer in Tumakuru district, who had gone to buy a new pick-up truck, threw up a challenge and returned with the cash in quick time, but claimed that the promise to deliver the vehicle immediately was not honoured.

The video of the purported incident has been widely circulated in the social media and has drawn criticism with some users accusing the sales team at the showroom of being "classist".

The incident is said to have taken place on Friday, when the farmer named Kempegowda from Ramanapalya in Chikkasandra hobli, along with seven of his associates, had gone to buy the Bolero pick-up truck at a showroom.

"Looking at my clothes and my condition, they felt that I'm not in a position to pay the money...one of their field officers told me- you probably don't even have Rs 10, will you buy this vehicle?- He even said that those who come to buy a vehicle don't come in the way we had," Kempegowda said.

He said, "Humiliated, one of my uncles challenged the salesman that they were ready to pay Rs 10 lakh and would he deliver the vehicle immediately to which he replied if they get full cash in half-an-hour, he would deliver the vehicle immediately."

Kempegowda said when he got Rs 10 lakh and placed it before the sales persons within 30 minutes, "They changed the plate", and said they won't be able to deliver the vehicle immediately for various reasons.

Angered by this, Kempegowda and his associates informed the police and refused to leave the place, demanding that the vehicle be delivered to them immediately or a written apology for the humiliation.

After police persuaded them, they left the spot stating that they don't want a vehicle from the showroom anymore, but want them to apologise.

