Srinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) The Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf.

"Musharraf broke from the past to reach out to Government of India with an open mind to resolve the Kashmir issue, while putting the spotlight on the aspirations and sentiments of the people of J&K as important stakeholders of the conflict. His initiative was reciprocated in kind by late PM Vajpayeeji, a wise and humane leader," the Hurriyat said in a statement.

Musharraf died on Sunday in Dubai following a prolonged illness.

