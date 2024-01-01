Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 1 (ANI): As many as 1,241 people including two women were caught by Telangana Police in cases of drunk driving in Hyderabad on New Year Eve.

To prevent road accidents and other untoward incidents on the eve of New Year, 74 teams of Cyberabad Police conducted drunk driving tests across the city, and 1241 people were caught while driving under the influence of alcohol, and cases were registered against them.

According to the police, out of the 1241 individuals caught, 1239 are male and 2 are female.

All of them will be produced before the court in due course of time after filing charge sheets. Also, their DLs will be seized and sent to the concerned RTAs for suspension as per section 19 of the MV Act, 1988, the police said in a press release.

Around 509 persons had alcohol reading more than 100 mg/100 ml of blood and 33 had more than 300 mg and 18 persons had more than 500 mg reading.

Most of the cases were reported in Miyapur, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Narsingi, Jeedimetla.

With the extensive enforcement and traffic and road safety plans by Cyberabad Traffic Police, there were no major road accidents anywhere in Cyberabad.

Cyberabad Police thank the citizens for their cooperation with Police in ensuring safety on roads.

In view of the long weekend, the special focus on drunk driving will continue in Cyberabad Limits in view of ensuring road safety as part of our "Zero Tolerance" policy towards drunk driving, it added. (ANI)

