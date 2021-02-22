Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI): Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday said Hyderabad's position as the 'vaccine capital of the world' was further bolstered following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it is a matter of pride that the world is looking towards the country and Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana state.

The visit of foreign envoys from different countries and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'Genome Valley' in the city is testimony to the cluster's significance in the global context, he said.

Genome Valley is an organised cluster for life-sciences R&D with a number of companies located there.

"Our dream and vision of growing the life-sciences industry in Telangana to over USD 100 billion looks plausible and we remain committed to it," he said while speaking at the inauguration of BioAsia, an annual biotechnology and life- sciences forum, organised by the government of Telangana. Life-sciences sector in the state has attracted new investments to the tune of about Rs 3,700 crore in the last one year with an employment potential for around 14,000 people, Rama Rao said. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella said the city would contribute significantly to vaccine production and related areas in the future. A substantial chunk of vaccine production involving different reputed companies comes from the city, he said. However, it does not get much publicity, he said. "The pandemic vaccines, anything in the future. It will come only from Hyderabad. That's also please (be) assured (of) that. Whether it comes from BE or Bharat Biotech. It doesn't matter. But, it comes from Hyderabad," he said. With major companies like Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma also entering the area of vaccines, it is going to be a bigger game, he said. He was speaking after receiving the Genome Valley Excellence Award for 2021. The award given to him is not for him alone but goes to all entrepreneurs, Ella said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)