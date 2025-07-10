Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Jagan Mohan Rao and four other office-bearers in connection with the allegations of forgery of documents and misappropriation of funds.

Along with the HCA president, Treasurer C.J. Srinivas Rao, and CEO Suneel Kante. Sri Chakra Cricket Club General Secretary Rajendra Yadav and President G. Kavitha have also been arrested, the police said on Thursday.

In the CBI investigation, it was revealed that Jagan Mohan Rao was colluding with CJ. Srinivas Rao and Sunil Kante intimated and blackmailed the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad officials for complimentary tickets and access to corporate boxes for Season 2024-25.

"A Jagan Mohan Rao colluding with accused persons CJ. Srinivas Rao, Treasurer and Sunil Kante CEO of HCA and others with mallified intention, criminal breach of trust, misappropriated the public funds, wrongfully restraint IPL SRH officials including claims of intimidation, blackmail over complimentary tickets and access to corporate boxes and threatened with dire consequences," Telangana police said in a statement.

The HCA president is also allegedly involved in creating forged documents of the Sri Chakra Cricket Club, which was previously known as the Gowlipura Cricket Club, by forging the signature of Sri C. Krishna Yadav, the President of the Gowlipura Cricket Club.

C Rajendra Yadav and G. Kavitha colluded with Jagan Mohan Rao to forge the documents, enabling Jagan Mohan Rao to "dishonestly" gain entry into HCA as President, the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

