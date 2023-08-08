Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI) A total of 1.527 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 93.26 lakh was seized by Hyderabad Customs at the international airport here on Tuesday.

Based on passenger profiling and surveillance, the officers of Hyderabad Customs seized 1,527 grams of smuggled gold in two cases, a release from Customs said.

In both the cases, passengers arrived at Hyderabad from Dubai.

In the first case, 810 grams of gold and in the second incident 717 grams of gold was found concealed inside the garments, it said.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress, the release added.

