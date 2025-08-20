Domalguda (Telangana) [India], August 20 (ANI): The Domalguda Police apprehended two persons, on Tuesday named Komal Sominath Pvar and Sahil Mahesh Salunke, who were moving in suspicious circumstances with two travel bags in front of Suraj Tours and Travels, Ambedkar Colony, near Liberty T Junction, informed an official statement from Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad.

The accused were found to be in illegal possession of a Narcotic Substance, that is, 18 kg of Dry Ganja, as per the official statement.

The accused, Komal Sominath, 23, is from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, and Sahil Mahesh Salunke, aged 18, is also from Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

The police seized 18 kg of Ganja, valued at Rs 4,50,000/-, along with two cell phones.

Both the accused persons had reportedly arrived in Hyderabad from Vijayawada to transit by bus to Aurangabad from the vicinity of Liberty 'T' Junction, intending to sell the contraband at higher prices to potential buyers.

Their arrest and the seizure of narcotic substances were carried out, and further investigation is underway to apprehend the absconding accused and trace the supply chain. The arrests were made under the supervision of K. Shipavalli, I.P.S., DCP, Central Zone, Hyderabad, B. Anand, Addl DCP, Central Zone, A. Yadagiri, ACP, Gandhi Nagar Division, D. Srinivas Reddy, Inspector of Police, Domalguda PS, K Srinivas Reddy, Sub-Inspector of Police, Sri S. Sai Kumar PC 30693, Sri M D Khaleel PC 3713, J. Satish Kumar PC 5110, Aga Taher Abbas PC 31538, Kum. V Durga Bhavani WPC 31684 and Sk. Abdul Khadar Jilani, HG 4201of PS Domalguda. (ANI)

