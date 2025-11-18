Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): With the IMD currently issuing a cold wave alert (Yellow Warning) for several districts in Telangana, the onset of a noticeably chillier winter season in Hyderabad has led to the city's markets buzzing with the sale of woollen garments.

The sharp dip in temperature, even when the sun is out, is driving customers to shops and stalls in search of comfortable, cosy and quality winter wear.

Shopkeeper Rahul, whose establishment has been a fixture in Hyderabad for 10 to 12 years, told ANI that he offers a comprehensive range of sweaters for kids, men, and women, with a vast array of varieties. Rahul mentioned that while their sales are currently at a "medium level" as winter has just started, they are prepared with a collection where "the price depends on the quality."

Another vendor, who introduced himself as RK, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, emphasised the breadth of their supply chain and stock. He told ANI, "We get the stock from Ladakh, Himachal, Kashmir, and Ludhiana," RK stated that they sell sweaters for everyone, "from newborn babies to older people."

RK, who has been setting up his shop in the city for 20 years, mentioned that prices are highly competitive, ranging from ₹150 to ₹3,000 for premium items. The current sale status is described by him as "normal," but is expected to increase as the cold intensifies.

Some customers in Hyderabad, seeking winter clothes, shared their experiences with ANI while shopping in the city markets. A customer, Chandan Singh, praised the market, telling ANI, "The quality is good and the prices are nominal. They have new models and the collection is good."

However, in contrast, another customer, Satish, while being happy with the "good models", noted that "the rates are a bit high". Satish, who came specifically to buy a sweater jacket as the cold increased, reflected the general feeling about the sudden chill, saying, "It's very chilling this time. The sun has come out, yet it is cold."

With a wide range of opinions from both shopkeepers and customers. The winter wear market in Hyderabad was seen to be quite busy. (ANI)

