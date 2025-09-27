Hyderabad, September 27: Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, the gates of the Himayat Sagar reservoir were opened by the officials on Friday night, which caused the Musi River to overflow near the Chaderghat bridge. As a precautionary measure, the road near the Chaderghat bridge in Hyderabad was closed, resulting in a huge traffic jam in the area.

Police officials closed the road near Chaderghat Bridge in Hyderabad, leading to a traffic snarl, as officials opened the gates of the Himayat Sagar reservoir last night following heavy rainfall, causing the Musi River to overflow near the bridge. Due to the overflowing Musi River, the nearby houses also witnessed flooding. Hyderabad Rains: Search On for 3 Men Washed Away in Hyderabad After Heavy Downpour.

Himayat Sagar Gates Opened in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Telangana: After heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, the officials opened the gates of Himayat Sagar reservoir last night, causing Musi River to overflow near Chaderghat bridge. Police officials closed the road; houses near Musi River flooded. pic.twitter.com/P4KBkoPAVC — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Musi River Overflows Following Heavy Rainfall

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Water from the Musi River floods the MGBS Bus Stand, bringing a pause in operations. Rescue teams used ropes to evacuate people trapped inside, and Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) officials were deployed at the… pic.twitter.com/q0SQ8Nsrtp — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Areas near the Musi River in Chaderghat, Hyderabad, were inundated following heavy rainfall in the region. On Friday, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Mithila Nagar Colony, Meerpet Municipal Corporation, Rangareddy District, Telangana. On Thursday, following the weather forecast of more rain in the next two days, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had asked the state administration to stay on high alert to manage the situation.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), officials across all departments were instructed to closely monitor flood-prone areas and take proactive measures to ensure public safety. The Chief Minister had also instructed district collectors to assess flood situations in areas prone to regular flooding and to relocate residents from low-lying regions to relief camps as a precautionary measure. Telangana Rains: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flash Floods in State, Hits Road and Rail Traffic.

The Telangana CMO said that authorities have also been ordered to halt traffic on waterlogged roads and ensure the safety of causeways. The Electricity Department has been tasked with maintaining an uninterrupted power supply while addressing public safety concerns, including the removal of hanging wires during heavy rainfall.

Additionally, educational institutions have also been advised to remain vigilant during the Dussehra holidays, and citizens have been urged to avoid venturing outdoors during the downpour. In Hyderabad, teams from GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF have been placed on standby to respond to emergencies.

