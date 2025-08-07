Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7 (ANI): Hyderabad's iconic Khairatabad Ganesh idol is all set to make a grand appearance in 2025, marking its 71st year. This year's idol, named 'Vishwashanti,' aims to promote peace across the world.

The making of the Ganesh Idol started on June 6, on the occasion of Sarva Ekadasi, and is expected to be completed by August 25. More than 50% of the work is finished.

According to Sandeep Raj, Convenor of the Hyderabad Ganesh Utsav Committee, the idol will be 69 feet tall. It will feature Kanyaka Parmeshwari on one side and Gajjelaamma Mata on the other.

The committee has been working tirelessly to ensure the idol's construction is not only aesthetically pleasing but also environmentally sustainable. More than 50% of the work is finished, he added.

The idol is being made entirely of clay (Matti) without using Plaster of Paris (POP), and water-based paint will be used, which dissolves in water, making the immersion process eco-friendly. The raw materials used include clay from Gujarat, jute powder, grass, sand, and grass powder.

A team of around 200 people, including 40 artisans from Chennai, clay artisans from Odisha, a welding team from Andhra Pradesh, and a team from Adilabad, is working on making the Ganesh idol.

Jogarao, a clay artisan from Odisha, said that it's been four years since he has been working on the Khairatabad Ganesh idol. "There is no POP used anywhere in making the idol, it's completely made of clay and water colours will be used," he said.

The Khairatabad Ganesh idol has been a tradition since 1954, started by the late Shankaraiah, a corporator at that time. Over the years, the height of the idol has been increasing, with last year's 70-foot idol marking 70 years of celebrations.

The idol is expected to attract people from all over the country, and the committee is gearing up to celebrate this iconic festival, promoting peace, harmony, and devotion among the people. (ANI)

