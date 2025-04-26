Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI): In a spirited lead-up to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Silver Jubilee celebrations, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday flagged off 25 cars from her residence in Hyderabad, said a statement from the Public Relations Officer of K Kavitha.

Marking 25 glorious years of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the 25 cars--a symbol of the party's journey-- were dispatched towards the grand meeting venue in Yelkaturthy, Hanamkonda.

MLC K Kavitha expressed her gratitude to BRS leader Ravi Yadav for his thoughtful initiative and contribution to the celebrations.

The much-anticipated Silver Jubilee meeting is set to take place tomorrow evening, where BRS Chief, Former CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will address a massive gathering expected to draw lakhs of supporters, commemorating a historic milestone in the party's journey.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through a post on X, listing several locations in Telangana that he suggested Gandhi should visit during his state tour.

In his post, KTR urged Rahul Gandhi to visit sites such as Lagacharla village, Sunkishala, various demolition sites, including Musi and HCU Kancha Gachibowli, the families of Gurukul students who allegedly died due to food poisoning, and the families of farmers who died by suicide.

He also mentioned collapsed infrastructure projects, such as the SLBC Tunnel, and pointed to the unfulfilled promise of two lakh government jobs in Ashok Nagar.

Additionally, KTR wrote, "I hope you have a 'wonderful' time hearing about the wreck your party brought on to my state of Telangana!" He also took a jibe at the Congress, suggesting Rahul Gandhi seek advice from his Revenue Minister on how to deal with Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases.

"PS: In case you want to know how to wriggle out of ED cases, please check with your Revenue Minister," he posted. (ANI)

