Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 17 (ANI): In a unique blend of technology and art, Hyderabad-based Sudha Car Museum has crafted a mobile masterpiece - a model of the Ayodhya Ram Temple mounted on a car.

The Ram Mandir on wheels serves as a captivating fusion of technology and artistic expression, capturing the essence of devotion in a moving spectacle.

"Since everyone can't go and visit Ayodhya, we will take Ayodhya to their doorstep," says Sudhakar Yadav, the mind behind the model car.

The owner of Sudha Car Museum, Sudhakar Yadav says, "I'm known for making wacky designs and I also got a Guinness Record title for the most number of wacky cars. I have made cars for causes and occasions. I have made a car shaped like a cricket bat and ball to cheer the Indian team and also a Christmas tree-shaped car."

"The last one that I made was a coronavirus-shaped car. Now after 500 years, Modiji has built the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. So I thought I should make this one. I've been planning and working on this project for the past two years with a team of 21 people," he said.

He further said that there were so many failures in the beginning, adding, "This is a mobile van. I am so happy that I could finish it in time. On January 19 this month, we are going to place this at the Numaish Exhibition. It will be displayed there till February 15 and later we're going to take it to the villages."

Sharing details about the craft, Yadav said, "The idea is that everybody can't go to Ayodhya, we will take Ayodhya to their doorstep. There's a lot of hard work went into this. Out of the 21 people who worked on this, 10 are highly skilled Muslim workers. It is built on a Matador 307 chassis and we can travel up to 60 kilometers. The length of this vehicle is 20 feet, width is 14 feet and height is 26 feet. It has a metal structure covered with fibreglass. It has a built-in lighting system and sound system."

The Chief Craftsman of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir model car, Ahmed says, "I was given this model by Sudhakar sir and asked to make a similar model. We have made this van 20 times bigger than this sample model. We have built this on a tempo vehicle. The entire structure is made of MS and the entire design is made of fibre. 20 people have been working on this for 2 years."

Meanwhile, ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, a spiritual ambience has engulfed Ayodhya, with the resonating chants of "Jai Shri Ram" emerging from every shop, house, road, and pathway permeating the air.

A harmonious blend of heritage and modernity characterises the new Ayodhya, evident in its ornate decorations and cultural richness.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla will be held on January 22.

Guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, modern Ayodhya is transforming into a spectacle reminiscent of the splendour of the 'Treta Yuga'. The Ram flags proudly waving in the shops of Rampath offer a captivating sight to the devotees.

The splendour that greets a visitor while entering Ayodhya from Ram Ghat is reminiscent of the spectacular Diwali celebrations. Melodious songs like 'Ayodhya ab sajne lagi hai' and 'Ayodhya ke raja Bharat hai aapka-mahalon mein aao swagat hai aapka' resonate through the air, evoking excitement in the hearts of devotees.

Navya Ayodhya seamlessly combines heritage and modernity, which is evident in the installation of vintage, artistically crafted street light lamp poles. These poles not only add to the aesthetic appeal of the city but also feature Shri Ram's bow and arrow, showcasing a unique beauty.

As saffron flags flutter on the decorated shops, the devotees enthusiastically chant 'Jai Shri Ram,' attributing the grandeur to CM Yogi Adityanath's contributions, including mural paintings and facade lights.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said that Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1,000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On January 20 and 21, Darshan will remain closed to the public," he said. (ANI)

