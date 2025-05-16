Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 (ANI): Telangana's Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing was awarded the first position in for "Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award" at the World Police Summit (WPS) 2025.

World Police Summit (WPS) 2025 was organised by Dubai Police from May 13 to May 16.

"CV Anand, DG & CP Hyderabad, representing The HNEW- Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing was awarded the first position in for "Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award" at the World Police Summit (WPS) 2025, organised by Dubai Police from May 13 to May 16 th 2025," a release from PRO, Hyderabad police said.

Hyderabad Director General of Police (DG) CV Anand received the award for the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing.

"This international recognition was bestowed upon him due to the proactive measures undertaken to curb drug trafficking and consumption in Hyderabad city, awareness programmes conducted for drug control within the students and general community in the Hyderabad commissionerate limits, and the significant achievements made in this regard in the past three years," the release read.

Speaking on this occasion, DG Anand said that prominent police officers from 138 countries participated in the International Police Summit-2025. He expressed his immense happiness that the Hyderabad City Police's H-NEW (Narcotics Enforcement Wing) had won the "Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award" after competing with highly efficient police forces from various continents across the globe.

DG Anand acknowledged the hard work and dedication of his team members in achieving this prestigious award and extended his sincere gratitude to each of them. He further emphasised that this achievement is a matter of great pride not only for the Telangana Police but for the entire police force of India.

DG Anand attributed this recognition to the innovative work practices and comprehensive approach adopted by H-NEW in controlling narcotics 12 police officers and innovators from various law enforcement agencies of 12 countries were awarded the first prize in various categories of law enforcement.

"In a panel discussion preceding the awards function, Anand spoke about the issues of narcotics faced by India as a nation, especially after Covid, the various ways in which the narcotics are entering the country, the various gangs and peddlers apprehended, the efforts to watch educational institutions through anti drug committees and awareness campaigns, the rehabilitation measures etc," the release read. (ANI)

