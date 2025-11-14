Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): As the counting of votes for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll gets underway, the Hyderabad Police has intensified security arrangements across key locations to ensure a peaceful and incident-free process.

Speaking to ANI on the elaborate preparations, Joint Commissioner of Police (Joint CP), Hyderabad, Tafseer Iqubal, said the department has deployed adequate forces and activated multi-layered security measures.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Joint CP Iqubal said that all counting centres, strong rooms and surrounding areas have been brought under heightened surveillance.

"We have made comprehensive security arrangements in view of the counting of votes. Sufficient police personnel have been deployed at counting locations, traffic junctions and sensitive pockets in the Jubilee Hills area," he stated.

He added that Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Armed Reserve units, and special pickets have been stationed at strategic points. Police patrols and mobile teams have also been intensified to prevent any untoward incident.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation through CCTV networks and field-level officers. Senior officials are supervising the arrangements on the ground," Iqubal said.

The Joint CP emphasised that strict action will be taken against any attempt to cause disturbance or violate election-related guidelines. He stated that victory celebrations, rallies, or gatherings will only be permitted in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct and the Election Commission's directives.

"No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Our priority is ensuring peaceful conduct of the counting process and maintaining public order," he added.

He further appealed to political workers and supporters of contesting parties to cooperate with the police and follow instructions. Traffic diversions and parking restrictions have also been put in place around the counting centre to ease movement and avoid congestion.

The Hyderabad Police has assured citizens that the situation is under control and that adequate back-up teams are stationed to respond swiftly to any emergency during the counting of the Jubilee Hills bypoll votes. (ANI)

