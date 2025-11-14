New Delhi, November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as India marked the 136th birth anniversary of its first Prime Minister. PM Modi led the tributes on social media, posting on X, “Tributes to former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary.” Nehru, fondly remembered as Chacha Nehru, is celebrated not only for his leadership in shaping modern India but also for his deep affection and concern for children.

November 14, observed nationwide as Children’s Day (Bal Diwas), celebrates Nehru’s enduring legacy and his deep affection for the children. Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2025: Lesser Known Facts About Freedom Fighter and India’s First Prime Minister.

Tributes to former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2025

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the nation’s first Prime Minister, sharing on X, “What we need is a generation of peace.” He quoted Nehru, saying, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy stands as a timeless beacon, illuminating the idea of India and the values he cherished - Freedom, Democracy, Secularism and Scientific Temper. His vision continues to inspire our conscience and shape our collective actions.”

The Congress party’s official X handle posted, “Heartfelt tributes to Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary! The visionary architect of modern India, his ideals of democracy, secularism & scientific temper continue to lead the nation towards development & technological progress. His legacy remains our guiding light.” Nehru Jayanti 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Congress, and Others Pay Tribute to India’s First Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

In another post, the party remembered Nehru’s love for children, stating, “Fondly remembering Chacha Nehru, who believed children are the nation’s future. Congress carried forward his dream through the Right to Education, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan & Mid-Day Meal Scheme, empowering every child to learn and grow.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also joined the nationwide tributes, writing on X, “On the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, I pay my humble respects to him.”

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, born on November 14, 1889, played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence and in shaping the nation’s democratic and secular framework. Known for his vision of a modern, progressive India, he emphasised education, scientific development, and the welfare of children.

His enduring affection for young minds is the reason his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day across the country, inspiring generations to uphold his ideals and contribute to the nation’s growth.

