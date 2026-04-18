Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): A moving private travel bus caught fire under the limits of KPHB Police Station in Hyderabad on Friday night.

Fire services promptly rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames, with no casualties reported in the incident.

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According to fire officials, the control room received a distress call at 10:46 PM, following which a fire tender was immediately dispatched to the spot to contain the blaze.

A Fire Department official said, "We received a fire call at 10:46 PM. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties reported. We will provide more details later."

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The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities are conducting a detailed inspection to ascertain whether a technical fault, an electrical short circuit, or any other factor led to the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)