Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24 (ANI): A woman was found dead with injuries on her face and body in front of Sri Sathya Tiffin and Meals Centre, opposite Imperial House Apartments, Begumpet, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Lisa, and is believed to be in her early thirties, as the exact age of the woman was not determined yet, police said.

"On Thursday, at approximately 7:20 AM, they were alerted about an unconscious woman lying in front of Sri Sathya Tiffin and Meals Centre, opposite Imperial House Apartments, Begumpet. Upon arrival, he discovered the woman, later identified as Lisa, aged about 30-35 years and said to be an Assamese, lying with injuries over her face and other parts of her body. She was found dead at the scene, with a quarter liquor bottle and some food items beside her," said a police official.

A murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered on the complaint of Potamachetti Pandu, owner of a tea stall at Begumpet, Hyderabad.

The complainant, who recognised Lisa as a known local, suspects foul play in her death, that some unknown persons might have murdered her. Acting on the report, police promptly responded, and the Clues team examined the scene. The case is being investigated by Panjagutta Inspector of Police, M Ramakrishna, cops said.

Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident in September, a 35-year-old woman was found dead by hanging at her boyfriend's residence under the Nagole police station limits in Hyderabad.

According to officials, the deceased, identified as Boda Swaroopa (35), a native of Reddala village in Mahabubabad district, was found dead in the bathroom of her boyfriend Banoth Anil Kumar's rented house late on September 21. (ANI)

