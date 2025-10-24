Banswara, October 23: Rajasthan’s tribal-dominated Banswara district has once again made headlines with the discovery of another massive gold reserve. Officials have confirmed the presence of a third gold mine in Kankariya village of Ghatol tehsil, reinforcing Banswara’s emerging identity as India’s new “gold capital.” Geological surveys have revealed strong evidence of gold ore spread across an estimated 3-kilometre stretch, marking the third confirmed gold-bearing zone in the region after Bhukia and Jagpura.

According to the Geological Department, preliminary assessments indicate around 113.52 million tonnes of gold ore spread over 940.26 hectares, containing an estimated 222.39 tonnes of pure gold, one of the largest deposits ever reported in Rajasthan. Additionally, the Kankariya-Gara area is expected to contain 1.24 million tonnes of gold ore across 205 hectares, reported TV9. Apart from gold, several valuable co-minerals are also likely to be extracted. Jabalpur Strikes Gold: Geological Survey Reveals Gold Reserve in Mahgawan Keolari Area of Sihora Tehsil, MP District Could Join India’s Most Mineral-Rich Zones.

The Rajasthan government had earlier auctioned the Bhukia-Jagpura mining blocks, but the license was cancelled after the winning firm failed to deposit the required guarantee amount. Fresh tenders have now been issued, with submissions closed on October 14, and bids set to be opened on November 3. The company offering the highest revenue share to the state will be awarded the mining license. Gold Reserves in Odisha: GSI Survey Finds Yellow Metal Deposits Across Multiple Locations, First Gold Mine Auction Set for Deogarh.

Once operations begin, Banswara will join the select group of Indian states engaged in gold mining, significantly boosting the nation’s gold production. Experts estimate that the district could potentially supply up to 25% of India’s total gold demand in the future. The development is also expected to attract major investments in sectors such as electronics, petrochemicals, batteries, and auto components, creating vast employment opportunities for local youth and transforming Banswara into a key industrial and economic hub of Rajasthan.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TV9 Bharatvarsh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).