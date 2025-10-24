Mumbai, October 24: Investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks today, October 24, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. Stocks of companies such as Tata Motors, Cipla, Colgate-Palmolive, among others, are likely to be in the spotlight during Friday's trading session. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell shares during today's trading session, scroll below to know the list of stocks that are expected to be in focus on October 24.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Tata Motors, Cipla, Colgate-Palmolive, Hero MotoCorp, Premier Energies, Welspun Enterprises, Sagar Cements, and NTPC Green Energy will be in focus today, October 24. Of the eight stocks mentioned above, shares of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited (NSE: COLPAL), Premier Energies Limited (NSE: PREMIERENE) and NTPC Green Energy Limited (NSE: NTPCGREEN) all closed last trading session of Thursday, October 23, on a positive note. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Notably, stocks of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited (NSE: COLPAL), Premier Energies Limited (NSE: PREMIERENE) and NTPC Green Energy Limited (NSE: NTPCGREEN) ended in green after registering a growth of INR 3.95, INR 39.40, INR 9.50 and INR 0.25 each, respectively. On the other hand, stocks of Cipla Limited (NSE: CIPLA) and Hero MotoCorp Limited (NSE: HEROMOTOCO) both closed Thursday's trading session in red after falling by INR 18.60 and INR 62.50.

Similarly, shares of Welspun Enterprises Limited (NSE: WELENT) and Sagar Cements Limited (NSE: SAGCEM) both ended the last trading session of October 23 (Thursday) on a negative note. Stocks of Welspun Enterprises Limited (NSE: WELENT) and Sagar Cements Limited (NSE: SAGCEM) closed in red after falling by INR 10.15 and INR 2.34, each. According to a report in PTI, IT stocks were in the limelight on Thursday, October 23, with Infosys surging nearly four per cent, helping drive the equity markets higher.

