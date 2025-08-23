Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 23 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday firmly denied rumours of joining hands with the BJP and RSS, reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress party.

"My blood is Congress, and my life is Congress. I am given the responsibility of leading the party in the state, and I firmly stand with the party," he said while speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

This comes after he sang the RSS anthem "Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome," in the Karnataka Assembly, which has triggered discussion on his joining the BJP.

The incident sparked a political storm, with BJP leaders mocking Congress's past criticism of the RSS. Shivakumar clarified that singing the anthem was part of his research on political outfits, including the RSS, BJP, and JDS.

"There is no question of my joining hands directly or indirectly. I continue to research the BJP and JDS as political leaders. Similarly, I have researched RSS too," said Shivakumar.

Shivakumar explained that as a political leader, it's essential to understand his friends and foes.

"I do my own research on political outfits. I am aware of how RSS built its organisation in the state. RSS is investing significant amounts and is taking educational institutions into its fold in every district and every taluk. It is trying to reach students," he said.

"I may have political differences, but as a political leader it is important to understand who are my friends and foes. I have learnt about RSS history for the same reason. Any organisation will have some positives and we need to observe and study them," he added. (ANI)

