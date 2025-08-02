Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing language row in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday opposed the mindset of rejecting Indian languages and laying out a "red carpet" only for English.

Speaking to the media, the CM stated that he firmly believed there was nothing wrong with Marathi students also wanting to learn another Indian language alongside Marathi. Fadnavis emphasised that Marathi is already mandatory in Maharashtra, and it's essential for the state's cultural and linguistic identity.

He suggested that students in Maharashtra should have the opportunity to learn another Indian language alongside Marathi, promoting linguistic diversity and cultural enrichment.

Fadnavis criticised the mindset that prioritises English over Indian languages, stating that this approach neglects the importance of regional languages and cultural heritage.

"I firmly believe that Marathi must be compulsorily taught in Maharashtra, and we have already made it mandatory. But if Marathi students in Maharashtra also get a chance to learn another Indian language along with Marathi, what is wrong with that? I oppose the mindset that rejects Indian languages and lays out a red carpet only for English..." Fadnavis told the media.

Earlier on July 25, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asserted the primacy of Marathi in the state.

"Here, Marathi is spoken first, then Hindi; this is Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar's Maharashtra," Ajit Pawar told reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.

"After leaving their mother tongue, people speak Hindi outside the state and then speak English. If those living here cannot speak Marathi, they should say that they do not know Marathi; we respect them, nothing like this will happen," he added.

These remarks come amid heated debates in Maharashtra over the alleged "imposition" of Hindi and the choice of medium of instruction in schools.

The controversy in the State began with a government resolution issued on April 16, mandating the introduction of Hindi as a third language from Classes 1 to 5. The move drew sharp criticism, with many accusing the state government of attempting to impose Hindi.

The language row has resulted in sporadic violence in the state, including assaults on Hindi-speaking individuals by political workers. (ANI)

