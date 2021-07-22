Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he is a supporter of the Citizenship Amendment Act while adding that people have to strike the right balance between protecting the Assamese culture and fulfilling our historical duty towards persecuted people.

Speaking at a public event, the chief minister said, "I remain a supporter of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). That is a very clear thought process from my side. But yes we have to address the identified issues faced by the Assamese people."

The chief minister emphasised that a right balance is needed to be struck between protecting the Assamese culture and fulfilling the historical duty.

Taking Twitter the chief minister said, "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah"... We have a historical duty towards the persecuted people. I am a supporter of CAA. At the same time, we have to strike the right balance between protecting the Assamese culture and fulfilling our historical duty." (ANI)

