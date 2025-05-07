Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): Following India's Operation Sindoor targetting terror hideouts in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Armed Forces launched strikes at nine locations deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Meanwhile, a tourist from Mumbai who had come to visit Pahalgam stated that he has faith in the Indian Armed Forces and ones who are running the country.

"I salute those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack, but I have faith in the Indian armed forces. I know that whatever they need to do, they will do it - those who are running the country, I have full faith in them", he told ANI.

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday shared details about Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a press briefing in the national capital hours after the targeted strikes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh outlined the objectives of the operation and provided details on destroyed terrorist camps. Four of the nine targeted terrorist camps are in Pakistan and the remaining in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, dismantled terror infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.Colonel Qureshi detailed the targeted camps, stating that the four terrorist camps destroyed in Pakistan are Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya.

"First is Sarjal camp, Sialkot, which lies 6 km inside Pakistan... It's the camp where those terrorists involved in the March 2025 killing of four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel received their training," she said.

She also highlighted the Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot, located 12-18 km inside Pakistan.

"Second is Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, which lies 12-18 km inside Pakistan... It's one of the biggest camps of Hizbul Mujahideen. It is one of the control centres for spreading terrorism in the Kathua, Jammu region," she said.

The strikes, conducted between 1:05 am and 1:30 am early on Wednesday, were a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) based on credible intelligence.

Operation Sindoor was launched to avenge the Pahalgam attack, attributed to Pakistan-based terrorist groups, including LeT's offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF).The operation also targeted five camps in PoK linked to earlier attacks, such as those in Sonamarg (October 20, 2024), Gulmarg (October 24, 2024) and the April 20, 2023 and June 9, 2024, pilgrimage bus attacks. (ANI)

