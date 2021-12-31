New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Income Tax department on Friday raided multiple premises linked to perfume traders and some others in Uttar Pradesh as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

They said the searches are being conducted in Kanpur, Kannauj, the national capital region and few other places.

The department is searching multiple locations of some entities linked to the perfume trade and related businesses, sources said.

While the exact identities of those raided were not immediately available, reports said premises linked to a politician are also being covered in Uttar Pradesh.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), an investigation agency under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), had recently carried out large-scale raids in Kanpur and Kannauj and arrested businessman Peeyush Jain and seized over Rs 197 crore cash apart from 26 kg gold and huge quantity of sandalwood oil.

The I-T department functions under the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

