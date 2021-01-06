New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (retired) BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu amid his visit to airbases and advance landing grounds in Eastern Air Command.

"CAS Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria is on a two-day visit to airbases and Advance Landing Grounds in Eastern Air Command. CAS called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra as well as Chief Minister Pema Khandu," IAF tweeted.

While extending gratitude to the IAF Chief Bhadauria, Pema Khandu said Indian Air Force has always been at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance to Arunachal Pradesh.

"A great honour to have Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC in Arunachal today. @IAF_MCC has always been at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance to our state. I am grateful to Chief of Air Staff on his assurance for more such assistance," CM Khandu tweeted.

Earlier in the day, CAS visited forward areas in Sikkim sector and interacted with senior officers and personnel deployed there. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)