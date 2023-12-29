India News | IAF Chief VR Chaudhari Visits Two Frontline Operational Bases in Western Sector

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari of the Indian Air Force visited two frontline operational bases in the western sector, the IAF said in a statement on Friday.
The IAF chief was briefed on the operational readiness of the bases, the statement said.
During his interaction with air warriors, he complimented them for their professionalism and exhorted them to maintain their vigil to guard the nation's skies, it added.
Earlier, On December 22, the Air Chief while addressing the 20th Subroto Mukerjee Seminar at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi emphasised India's proactive role in raising the concerns of the countries of Global South. He spoke on the relevance of air power and the need for IAF to act as a catalyst for progress, fostering strategic partnerships and contributing to the collective advancement of the Glo