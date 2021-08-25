Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 25 (ANI): A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer during a training sortie on Wednesday.

According to officials, the pilot is safe.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

