New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will take part in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees in Paris on July 14, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend this year's Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour.

A tri-services contingent is also set to participate in the parade along with their French counterparts.

India procured 36 Rafale jets from France under an inter-governmental framework.

The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 year after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

The Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons.

In August last year, a French Air and Space Force contingent, including three Rafale jets, made a strategically crucial stopover at the IAF's Sulur base in Tamil Nadu as part of a mega military operation it carried out in the Pacific Ocean.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that Modi will attend the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour.

"The prime minister's visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France strategic partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries," it said.

