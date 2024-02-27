Sonitpur (Assam) [India], February 27 (ANI): The widely recognised Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) dazzled the sky by displaying some breath-taking manoeuvres that grabbed the attention of thousands of spectators at Air Force Station Tezpur on Tuesday.

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, popularly known as SKAT, follows the motto "Sadhaiva Sarvottam" with ease, aptly describing the adage "Always the Best."

Also Read | Germany: Union Calls 3-day Lufthansa Ground Staff Strike.

The display put up by the team was among the best in the world and the Suryakirans are ambassadors of not just the IAF but India across the globe.

The SKAT put up a scintillating and formidable display of precision formation flying, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the IAF pilots. Along with SKAT, the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Rafale and military transport aircraft also performed in the Air Show, including a low-level aerobatic show by the Sukhoi-30 MKI.

Also Read | Odisha: Three Workers Killed, Multiple Injuries Reported in Construction Accidents in Koraput and Kalahandi.

The display provided an opportunity for defence personnel, their families, students of various educational institutions in the vicinity of Tezpur and the general public to witness the mesmerising air display. The Air Show was organised as part of the IAF's outreach programme for the benefit of the general public. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)