New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday said it has curated a series of "innovative" programmes to ensure wide participation of people in the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a government initiative to mark 75 years of Independence.

The objective of these programmes is to ensure the involvement of the people in recalling the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism in the journey towards "a New India," the ministry said.

"To ensure wide participation and awareness for the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has curated a series of innovative programmes to celebrate the Mahotsav under the overall spirit of 'Janbhagidari and Jan Andolan'," it said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, the ministry said, All India Radio (AIR) will launch "a unique" innovative programme, 'Azadi Ka Safar Akashvani Ke Saath', on its national as well as regional channels from August 16.

"The five minutes daily capsule based on eminent freedom fighters and giving an account of major historical and political events of the day will be aired by the AIR at 8:20 am (Hindi) and 8:50 am (English)," it said.

Taking forward the spirit of 'Janbhagidari', the AIR will also organise a national and regional 'Amrit Mahotsav' themed quiz from August 16 from 8 am to 8:30 am in Hindi and from 8:30 am to 9 am in English, the ministry added.

Starting from August 16, the DD Network will telecast a five-minute daily capsule giving an account of major historical and political events of that day, the ministry said.

The programme will be telecast by DD News at 8:55 am and by DD India at 8:30 am every day, the ministry added.

The ministry said Doordarshan has packaged a set of films that highlight the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice.

"Films like 'Hindustan ki Kasam' and 'Tiranga' will be showcased on August 15," the ministry said.

Doordarshan will dedicate a full day of special coverage to Independence Day, including live telecasts from the Red Fort, along with special shows to mark the important occasion, the ministry said.

It said the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) will stream iconic films like 'Gandhi', 'Making of Mahatma' and 'Ghare Baire' on its OTT platform www.cinemasofindia.com from August 15 to August 17.

During the same period, the Films Division will also commemorate the occasion with a three-day film festival, showcasing films on freedom fighters and the Indian freedom struggle.

"These film festivals will be organized in coordination with institutions across the country to reach out to a wider audience," the ministry added.

It said its social media platforms are reaching out to the people through informative audio-visual content on various aspects of India's freedom struggle.

To engage the youth and the children, videos from internet users on various themes are being invited. These videos will be featured on social media platforms, the ministry said.

