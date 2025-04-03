Kochi, Apr 3 (PTI) An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the suicide of his 24-year-old colleague and former girlfriend.

Sukanth Sukesh P, currently posted at the IB office in Nedumbassery, Kochi, moved the court after allegations surfaced linking him to the death of Megha Madhusoodhanan, also an IB officer.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Much Salary Hike Central Govt Employees Will Get? Check Latest Update.

A case was registered under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) by the Pettah Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram.

However, the police have yet to determine whether Megha's death was accidental or suicidal, and the investigation remains ongoing, his petition stated.

Also Read | 'Tainted Beyond Resolution': Supreme Court Upholds Cancellation of Over 25,000 Appointments Made in West Bengal Schools in 2016.

He submitted that he is completely innocent and has no connection whatsoever with the alleged crime. Despite having no involvement in the incident, he has been wrongfully drawn into suspicion.

The petitioner expressed concern that, based on news reports, he might be implicated under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNSS. If so, he fears illegal arrest and detention.

Megha, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was working in the emigration section of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

She was found dead on the railway tracks near the Chakka area on March 24.

In his bail plea, Sukanth Sukesh stated that he and Megha shared a deep bond and had planned to marry, but her family opposed the relationship and forbade them from staying in touch.

Determined to be together, they rented an apartment near Nedumbassery Airport.

He submitted that if her death was a suicide, it resulted from the severe mental agony and pressure inflicted by her parents' coercion.

Meanwhile, Madhusoodanan G, Megha's father, told the media that Sukanth's claims were false and that the truth would be proven in court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)