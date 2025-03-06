New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has expressed its interest to the government to be part of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme whereby youth can be offered opportunities in various areas of accounting and finance.

The scheme, being implemented by the corporate affairs ministry, was launched on October 3, 2024 and aims to provide internship opportunities to 1.25 lakh youth in the current financial year.

An ICAI official on Thursday said the institute has written to the ministry seeking to be part of the scheme.

After getting the ministry's in-principle approval, the ICAI Central Council will discuss on the modalities related to participating in the scheme, the official said and added that the aim is to provide internship opportunities for the youth at chartered accountant firms in the areas of accounting and finance.

The scheme, announced in the 2024-25 Budget, aims to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in top 500 companies in 5 years.

Meanwhile, ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda on Thursday said 'VISHWASNIYA' will be the vision statement for the 2025-26 council year. The current council year will end on February 11, 2026.

It will focus on the vision for Viksit Bharat, integrity and ethics, sustainability and social impact, holistic professional and leadership development, and wellness and work-life balance.

Other aspects that will be in focus are accelerating digital transformation, stakeholder engagement, nation-first approach, innovation and entrepreneurship, youth and women-led development, accountability, trust and transparency,

ICAI has more than four lakh members.

