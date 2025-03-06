The plant in the central city of Toyota has seen a similar explosion in 2023 which forced the company to suspend production at some domestic plants for some time.An explosion at an auto parts factory on Thursday in the Japanese city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, has killed one person and left two injured.

Also Read | 'RSS Leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi Should Be Booked for Treason', Demands Uddhav Thackeray After Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Marathi Language.

The plant produces auto parts and supplies for Toyota Motor Corporation.

Also Read | Jalna Shocker: Fed Up of Constant Harassment by Self-Styled Godman, Man Dies by Suicide in Mahaarshtra; Accused Arrested.

What do we know about the blast?

A fire department official said the blast stemmed from a dust collector inside the Fujioka plant.

Japan's Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting and Nagoya Broadcasting Network reported that the local fire department received an emergency call stating that "a dust collector exploded" and that the "rooftop came off."

The management of Toyota Motor and Chuo Spring acknowledged the explosion but were still gathering details of the incident.

A similar blast rocked the factory in 2023, forcing the automaker to partially suspend production in several local plants.

Edited by: Rana Taha

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).