Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there is an "ideological battle" taking place in the country between Periyar's ideas of social justice and equality; and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS of "one nation, one leader, one language".

He further said that the Centre doesn't provide any assistance to Tamil Nadu when it demands flood relief or assistance for fishermen.

Addressing a public rally in Tirunelveli, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, there is an ideological battle taking place in India. On one side, there are the ideas of Periyar, social justice, freedom and equality. On the other side, are the ideas of the RSS, Narendra Modi and his government. Narendra Modi says - one nation, one leader, one language."

"The Tamil language is no less than any other Indian language. There are many different languages and cultures in this country and all are equally important to us," he added.

Rahul Gandhi further attacked the BJP-led Centre for using the central agencies as "political weapons" and alleged that PM Modi wants to have a monopoly on the finances and communication system of this country.

"Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and I-T are used as political weapons. Election Commissioners are being chosen by the Prime Minister. Congress party's bank accounts are frozen two months before the elections. Chief Ministers are arrested. Opposition leaders are threatened. The entire idea is to make sure that 3-4 of India's richest people benefit," Gandhi said.

"When Tamil Nadu asks for money for flood relief, it is refused. When Tamil fishermen ask for assistance, the Centre gives them nothing. Tamil farmers are forced to go to Jantar Mantar, they get nothing. The only thing Mr Narendra Modi cares about is having a monopoly on finances and communication system of this country," he added.

The Wayanad MP also slammed the BJP for 'ignoring' the demands of farmers and fishermen and highlighted the party's manifesto promises of giving loan waivers to farmers and subsidies for fishermen.

"We have decided that we will give guaranteed legal MSP to farmers. Every farmer will be entitled to a minimum support price. Narendra Modi has given huge loan waivers to rich people in the country. We will give the farmers of India a farm loan waiver," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The Prime Minister has completely ignored the fishermen of this country. He doesn't even think about them. But fishermen are no less than our farmers. They take huge risks and provide food. We have created a special manifesto for fishermen, and we are going to give them diesel subsidy for fishing boats, insurance for fishing boats, a credit card and recognise inland fishing and aquaculture as agriculture," he further added.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X and urged farmers to support the Congress party for getting loan waivers and an MSP guarantee.

"For rule on MSP...for making farming free of GST...and for getting your loans waived...farmers will support Congress, now hand (Congress symbol) will change the situation," he stated.

Polling for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in the opening phase of the general elections on April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, the Congress and DMK-led alliance won 38 out of 39 seats in the state, while AIADMK could only win one seat. (ANI)

