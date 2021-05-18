Ballia (UP), May 18 (PTI) Police have registered a case after an idol at a temple was found damaged at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Tuesday, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Narayan Singh said the idol of Lord Hanuman was damaged by mischievous elements on Monday night.

The incident came to light when people of the village went to worship in the temple in the morning. Police pacified the villagers and installed another idol in its place, Singh said.

A case has been lodged and investigations are on, he added.

