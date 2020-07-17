Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): Three Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM) terrorists including an IED expert have been killed in an encounter with the security forces at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday.

"Three terrorists were killed in a joint operation launched in the wee hours of Friday by the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) units, Army and the Kulgam Police on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in village Chimmer," Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh said.

The DGP said that the terrorists were given instructions by their Pakistani handlers and were responsible for a large number of attacks.

"The killed terrorists are from JeM, which included a top terrorist commander known to be an IED expert taking direct instructions from his Pakistani Handlers and was responsible for a large number of attacks including many IED attempts against security forces in the recent past. He was reportedly able to escape from 3 or 4 encounters, leaving behind an MO 4 American rifle in one case.," he added.

Three army jawans were injured during the exchange of fire and were shifted to the Army hospital.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered, the police said. (ANI)

