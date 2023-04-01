Road damaged in an explosion triggered by an IED in Chhattisgarh's Potampara on Friday (Photo/ANI)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] April 1 (ANI): An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by naxals at Potampara in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district exploded, damaging a road, informed officials.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the explosion which happened on Friday evening.

Earlier this week, an officer of the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) was killed by unidentified Naxals in an explosion triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the state's Bijapur district.

The deceased officer was identified as Assistant Platoon Commander Vijay Yadav (58).

The incident took place between Temenar and Etepal, a police officer had said.

Further, the police also informed that the officer was belonging to the 19th battalion of CAF's D-Company and was a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a team of security personnel were out on an area domination exercise on Monday morning from Mirtur police station and when they reached a forest patch between Temenar and Etepal, the officer accidentally stepped over an IED placed by the Naxals resulting in an explosion.

Earlier in the month, an encounter broke out between a joint party of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and District Reserve Guard and Naxals in the forest area of Chote Burgum in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, officials said.

The Naxals fled the area taking advantage of forest cover, officials had said.

During a search operation in the area, the security forces recovered two IEDs which were later defused at the spot. (ANI)

