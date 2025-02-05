Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 5 (PTI) A labourer was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off at a mining site in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning at the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine under Chhote Dongar police station limits, located nearly 350 km from the state capital Raipur, a senior police official said.

The injured labourer was shifted to a hospital in Chhote Dongar, he said.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted the iron ore mine in Aamdai Ghati, and Naxalites have been opposing the project for a long time.

In November 2023, two labourers were killed in a similar incident of blast at the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine.

