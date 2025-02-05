Mahakumbh Nagar, February 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh. Holding 'rudraksha' beads and chanting mantras, the prime minister offered prayers while standing in the river. Modi took a boat ride with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reach Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. PM Modi Mahakumbh Snan: PM Narendra Modi Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Video Surfaces.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. The Maha Kumbh, being held after 12 years, has so far drawn over 38 crore pilgrims from across India and the world, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the mega fair.