New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), successfully launched the pilot chapter of Niveshak Shivir in Pune on Sunday.

The initiative is a part of IEPFA's continued mission to empower investors and strengthen financial literacy. The event marked a significant step in facilitating direct engagement with investors and addressing unresolved financial claims, according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

In line with IEPFA's broader investor outreach initiatives, Niveshak Shivir was conceptualised to assist investors in resolving pending issues related to unclaimed dividends and shares, updating KYC and nomination details, and facilitating faster settlements of claims - all under one roof.

Over 450 claimants participated enthusiastically in the event, which attracted investors and stakeholders from Pune and nearby regions.

By bringing together representatives from MIIs (Market Infrastructure Institutions), Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs), Depositories and Depository participants, the event successfully created awareness of the processes, thereby ensuring a transparent and seamless awareness towards demat of physical shares, updating KYC and nomination and the processes of IEPF claim were demystified.

Investors were guided through every step of the process by trained officials at nineteen dedicated kiosks.

To further streamline the process, search facility was made available at the venue, enabling participants to quickly check whether they or their family members had held any unclaimed shares or dividends. Once verified, trained officials assisted claimants in accurately filling out the IEPF-5 form, ensuring a smooth and guided claim submission process.

Anita Shah Akella, CEO of IEPFA and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, along with Ananth Narayan, whole time Member, SEBI, and other officials inaugurated a special investor guide brochure developed by NSDL titled "Investor Guide to Claiming Unclaimed Shares and Dividends."

The brochure outlines, in simple language, the step-by-step process for reclaiming unclaimed dividends and shares through the IEPF portal, key documents required (such as PAN, Aadhaar, and Entitlement Letter), and tips for avoiding common reasons for claim rejections. This initiative is expected to further empower investors with the knowledge needed to effectively navigate the claim process.

The Shivir is the first in a planned series of Niveshak Shivir events to be held in major cities with significant volumes of unclaimed investor funds. This reflects IEPFA's deep commitment to investor-centric governance and transparency. Citywise calendar of events of Niveshak Shivir would be rolled out based on the learnings of this pilot.

The Government of India established the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Its mandate is to promote investor awareness, ensure effective grievance redressal, and facilitate the recovery of unclaimed investments through accessible and user-friendly platforms. (ANI)

