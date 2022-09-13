Pushkar (Rajasthan) [India], September 13 (ANI): Rajasthan's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna on Monday launched a scathing attack on former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, saying that he did not want to fight with Pilot.

"If Sachin Pilot becomes the Chief Minister by throwing a shoe at me, then he should be made soon because today I do not feel like fighting. The day I come to fight, then only one will be left and I do not want this," the Minister said in a tweet on Monday.

Actually, shoes were hurled during an event which was for marking the immersion of the ashes of Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla in Rajasthan's Pushkar and thousands of people turned up to pay their last respect in a show of strength by the community.

It has been reported that when Chandna came to deliver his speech, people hurled shoes at him, raising 'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' slogans.

Later on, the Minister took Twitter and said, "Today a wonderful sight was seen- When Rajendra Rathod, (then cabinet member) who ordered the killing of 72 persons came on the stage, was applauded and shoes were thrown at those whose family members went to jail during the 'Gurjar reservation' agitation."

"The family members of the martyrs were sitting on the platform on which the shoes were thrown, at least they should have been taken care of," he said in another tweet.

However, talking about Colonel Bainsla's legacy, he said that Saheb awakened education, and political and social consciousness in the society and his sacrifice will be remembered for centuries.

BJP MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP state president Satish Poonia and Congress MLA and Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat were also present at the immersion event.

Notably, born in Mundia village of Karauli district of Rajasthan, Kirori Singh Bainsla was a teacher but following the footsteps of his father, he soon joined the Indian Army.Recruited in the Rajputana Rifles, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla had fought in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war.

A prominent face of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Gurjar vote bank in the state, Kirori Singh Bainsla and his son had joined the party in 2019 after being actively involved in the movement for over 14 years. (ANI)

