New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said here on Wednesday that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so confident, why was he not present on the first day of the discussion on the no-confidence motion?

Chaturvedi said, “Big words not followed by good action is what PM Modi and his govt have been all about. The problem is not what he will speak about but what his actions have brought to Manipur or Haryana and various other states.”

The MP continued, “PM Modi’s action with regard to price rise, corruption and women's safety has been null and void. We will wait for what PM Modi has to say not just on the no-confidence motion but also on Manipur."

She apparently said this in response to a comment by Prime Minister Modi while assuring his party MPs that “it was not a test of trust in his government but the confidence I.N.D.I.A. alliance partners have in each other.” (ANI)

