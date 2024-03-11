New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): IG Drones, India's leading drone tech and analytics company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, Delhi Campus for collaborative work in advanced applications of drone technology.

This center will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the drone technology space. The MOU will focus on the advanced applications of drone technology in Business Analytics, Management Strategies, and Public Policy.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Announces Opening of 600 Indira Canteens Across State Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls (See Pics).

The landmark agreement was formalized during the 100-Cube Start-up Conclave at IIM Sambalpur, supported by the Ministry of Education.

The event was graced by the presence of the Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Customs Seizes Over Rs 100 Crore Worth of Hashish and Ganja From Pudukottai.

With this latest development, IG Drones has become the first company to sign a MoU with an IIM.

IG Drones is an Odisha-based drone tech company doing great nationally and globally.

The IIM Sambalpur association will further enhance the company's role in promoting drone technology as an area of expertise and innovation for Indian youth.

The company is poised to leverage this collaboration to further its mission of advancing drone technology and its applications.

Dr Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, "We are glad to sign an MOU and partner with the leading drone technology company, IG Drones, for advanced applications of drone technology in business analytics, management strategies, and public policy governance. It has been at the forefront of taking steps to become one of the leading IIMs in India.

Commenting on the collaboration Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder and CEO of IG Drones, said, "We are thrilled to partner with IIM Sambalpur in this groundbreaking initiative. This MoU is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and fostering advancement in the drone technology sector by partnering with leading IIMs in India. We believe that this partnership will not only benefit our company but also contribute to the growth and development of the drone ecosystem in India."

The MoU between IG Drones and IIM Sambalpur represents a significant step forward in the advancement of drone technology and entrepreneurship in India. Both entities are committed to leveraging this collaboration to drive innovation, create new opportunities, and contribute to the country's economic growth.

In addition to this, IG Drones has established over 15 centres of excellence across India and aims to build 1,000 such centres of excellence to empower the youth of India with advanced drone technology.

The company has strategically collaborated with multiple state governments, more than 100 public sector undertakings (PSUs), and leading multinational corporations (MNCs) to offer a comprehensive range of drone-related services.

100-Cube Start-up Conclave is a startup initiative, facilitated by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with IIM Sambalpur.

It endeavours to establish 100 startups on its premises, each with an approximate valuation of Rs 100 crore, by Odisha's centennial celebration in 2036. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)