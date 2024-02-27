New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Homegrown technology company IG Drones on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from the defence ministry to supply high-altitude drones and essential accessories for surveillance purposes in difficult terrains.

It said the selected drones have various advanced features and are capable of operating in extreme temperatures and high altitudes, adding that these can be effective along the frontiers.

"The order entails supplying drones and essential accessories to the Ministry of Defence," IG Drones said in a statement.

"The selected drones have industry-first features and are enabled with 5G capability and have advanced features and exceptional performance, functioning effectively in extreme temperatures and high altitudes," the company said, adding that the drones are capable of vertical take-off and landing.

The company did not provide details like the number of drones that it is supplying to the ministry or information related to the financial aspects of the contract.

There was no official comment from the defence ministry on the procurement.

"By providing enhanced surveillance capabilities, these drones act as a crucial asset for defence forces, strengthening operational efficiency at the borders," the company said.

With the advent of 5G applications, these drones boast enhanced precision control capabilities, it added.

The company said the drones can carry a 10-kg payload, with an endurance of around five hours.

"It is a great moment for us to provide cutting-edge drone technology to our defence forces for high-quality surveillance and other operations in tough terrains," said Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and CEO of IG Drones.

"We have thoroughly inspected and tested our Jaga drones to meet much-demanding defence requirements. Our team remains committed to such endeavours and innovation to contribute to national security," he said.

The company said it has forged partnerships with multiple state governments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) for a range of drone-related services.

