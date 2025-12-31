New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a substantial reduction in its domestic PNG prices this coming New Year for its consumers in Delhi and NCR by Rs 0.70 per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).

The revised price after reduction will be Rs 47.89 per SCM in Delhi, Rs 46.70 per SCM in Gurugram and Rs 47.76 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The IGL reinforced its commitment to making clean energy both accessible and affordable as we step into 2026.

Earlier, on December 17, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) announced a tariff rationalisation that will take effect on January 1, 2026.

In an exclusive interview, AK Tiwari, Member, PNGRB, said that the new unified tariff structure will result in savings of Rs 2-3 per unit for consumers, depending on the state and applicable taxes.

The regulator has simplified the tariff structure by reducing the number of zones from three to two. Under the previous system announced in 2023, tariffs were divided into three distance-based zones. Rs 42 for distances up to 200 kilometres, Rs 80 for 300-1,200 kilometers, and Rs 107 for distances beyond 1,200 kilometres.

"We have rationalised the tariff. Instead of three zones, there will be two zones, and the first zone will be applicable for CNG and domestic PNG customers on a pan-India basis," Tiwari explained. The unified rate for Zone 1 has now been fixed at Rs 54, down from the earlier rates of Rs 80 and Rs 107.

The new tariff structure will benefit consumers across 312 geographical areas covered by 40 City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies operating in India. "This will benefit consumers in the transport sector who use CNG and households that use PNG in their kitchens," Tiwari said.

The PNGRB has mandated that the benefit of this rationalised tariff must be passed on to consumers, and the regulator will actively monitor compliance. "Our role is to balance the interests of consumers as well as the operators in this business," Tiwari added.

Discussing the expansion of CNG and PNG infrastructure, Tiwari said that licenses have been granted to cover the entire country, with operators including public sector undertakings (PSUs), private companies, and joint ventures. (ANI)

